Expertise Honors My Future Consulting For The 8Th Consecutive Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expertise has named My Future Consulting (MFC) a 2024 Best Employment Agency in Chicago. Since its start Expertise has focused on serving its six million annual visitors to find the best local service professionals for their needs based on meticulous research.

Over two decades ago Anthony Fletcher, Sr. stepped away from a successful role as a C-Suite Human Resources Executive for International Fortune 100 Companies to establish MFC in Chicagoland. Mr. Fletcher brought with him from his multi-decade experiences with International Fortune 100 companies a passion for commitment to excellence and client centered results.

The foundational principles practiced at MFC are focused on being the best performing search and recruitment employment agencies while recognizing diversity, equality, and performance in matching employees with employers. The MFC team of search, recruitment and employment professionals have consistently achieved an 88% retention rate across eight leading industries when placing Middle and C-Level Suite Executives.

Expertise honors local professionals with an annual "best of" designation based on their proprietary research and selection processes which names the best service professionals in over two hundred different industries across the top cities in the United States. Expertise generates objective data to award "Best Of" recognition to the top performers in their field while helping over one million customers a month find the best-quality service professionals.

Commenting on his eighth consecutive annual Best Employment Agencies in Chicago Award by Expertise Anthony Fletcher, Sr., President and Founder of MFC stated with excitement and humility, "My goal when I established MFC was to be a result orientated, diversified search, recruitment, and employment service with an individualized touch and constant contact in an industry that has measured its successes by numbers and not results.. My years as an International Fortune 100 Human Resource Executive highlighted to me the realization that employment firms focused on volume instead of practical results. My idea for MFC was that it would focus on the best results. Over the past eight years I have been humbled, gratified, and fulfilled to receive the notification from Expertise that MFC has again achieved recognition as Best of Employment Agencies in Chicago. Each year Expertise reignites my determination to continue to produce the results that clients expect. Words cannot express my pride in receiving this 8th consecutive recognition Best Employment Agency in Chicago in 2024 from Expertise. I want to express my thanks, as well as my commitment to work to continue to achieve customer satisfaction at a level that will continue to be recognized as THE BEST."

Expertise honors leading companies based on reviews, data, and metrics across Five Main Categories. In seeking out the "Best of," the mission of Expertise is to connect people to the effective service providers and companies in their local area. The Five Main Categories used by Expertise in recognizing the "Best of" in each local area include: Availability, Qualifications, Reputation, Experience and Professionalism.

