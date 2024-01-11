Benenson Strategy Group Announces Two Promotions To Partner And A New Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benenson Strategy Group (BSG), the strategic research and polling firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Lindsay Vermeyen and Patrick Toomey to Partner and the appointment of Michael Kulisheck to Managing Director.

In their new roles as partner, Lindsay and Patrick will lead BSG's independently-run, women- and queer-led boutique Democratic polling operation, Breakthrough Campaigns.

Breakthrough has an outstanding record helping progressive candidates and issue campaigns win and succeed, including in red states and on tough issues.



Recognized as one to watch, Lindsay was honored as one of the nation's 40 top political consultants under 40 by the American Association of Political Consultants last year.

She is known for her record on some of the nation's most important work including wins on reproductive freedom in Nevada, Michigan, and Montana. Lindsay has worked to develop values-based narratives in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Wyoming, which help coalitions create bridges to the voters we need on our side to win.



Since cutting his teeth as part of the BSG team polling for the Obama White House, Patrick has helped develop winning strategies in red, blue, and purple states for the DNC, DCCC, Future Forward, The Fairness Project, and State Policy Advisors, among others.

He is very proud of passing Medicaid expansions and minimum wage increases at the ballot box in red states and is a nationally recognized expert on transgender acceptance and how to counter attacks against this community.

Outside of politics, Patrick works with organizations ranging from Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation to Harvard's Kennedy School of Government to help them understand Americans' lived experiences to help strengthen communities, reduce division, and create meaningful change.

"Patrick and Lindsay have been instrumental in the success of our firm," says Amy Levin, President of Breakthrough Campaigns and Managing Partner at BSG.

"Their creativity, dedication and rigor help our clients effectively communicate with voters and win campaigns across the country."

A noted public opinion methodologist and pollster, as BSG's new Managing Director, Mike Kulisheck will help lead day-to-day operations direct talent development, and work with senior leadership to build and expand the firm's business across clients and industries.

Mike has two decades of experience polling for progressive campaigns, including for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, and leading research operations for BSG's corporate and political clients.



BSG Executive Chairman Joel Benenson says, "Mike's unique background gives him the seasoned perspective BSG needs to maintain the firm's high standards of excellence, and develop our business and talent strategies moving forward in 2024 and beyond."



