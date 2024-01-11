AC Hotel By Marriott Honolulu Debuts In The Heart Of Downtown Honolulu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The New Hotel Marks the First AC Hotels by Marriott® Opening on Oahu, Hawaii

HONOLULU, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Assets Management is a premier private real estate investment and development company led by Founder and CEO Andrew Chang. Together with Highgate, Chang is pleased to announce the grand opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu

Highgate, Chang is pleased to announce the grand opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu , a distinctive and highly anticipated urban retreat in the heart of downtown Honolulu. The 112-room hotel marks the brand's first property on the island of Oahu, and the first business-traveler-driven concept in the area. Rates at AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu begin at $215 per night, with no resort fee.

AC Hotel Honolulu is poised to redefine hospitality in Honolulu, providing a sophisticated option for the essentialist traveler. For more information and reservations, please visit:

and follow the experience @achotelhnl .

Strategically anchored in Oahu's leading business district, AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu provides easy access to Chinatown's dynamic nightlife, flourishing art and restaurant scene, with iconic neighboring landmarks including the Hawaii State Capitol, Honolulu Hale and Iolani

Palace. With a contemporary design focused on the essential needs of modern travel, AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu offers an effortless urban escape coupled with signature elements that define the globally lauded AC brand, including its meticulous accommodations, curated public spaces, and intuitive technology. The hotel's open layout celebrates a seamless flow throughout the premise, creating a calm, uplifting atmosphere for the dynamic demands of business, networking, socializing and the perfect after-hours nightcap, all within one destination unlike any other in Honolulu.

"We're thrilled to bring AC Hotels by Marriott® to Oahu, providing a comprehensive and effortless stay in the heart of Honolulu's prime metropolis," said Patricia Chang Moad, Project Executive and VP of Continental Assets Management. "Designed with intellect and inspired interiors, we offer

'everything you need and nothing you don't'

with a commitment to ultimate

comfort and gateway access to the best of the city for business or leisure travel. Guests

are immersed in the hallmark hospitality philosophy of

European

hotelier Antonio

Catalán [AC] paired with Hawaii's signature service-with-aloha."

Floor-to-ceiling wrap-around windows reveal the hotel's expansive and style-forward open interiors illuminated with island-sunlight by day and a vibrant cityscape by night. The five-story premise offers 112-guestrooms that serve as restorative comfort retreats from the bustling energy of downtown. A bright, neutral color palette coupled with natural materials – oak, birch and stone – provide a soothing backdrop for clarity and creativity. Purposeful design and intuitive touches include floating platform beds, an integrated executive desk with ergonomic chair, maximized storage and expansive restrooms. Along with inspired guest rooms, additional amenities include DIY lavender turndown kits and hydration stations on each floor. The fitness center is equipped with purified air-conditioning, mirrored walls, state-of-the-art equipment, including Peloton bikes and spacious areas for stretching and weightlifting.

AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu serves as an ideal canvas for meetings and events with an array of gathering and co-working capacities, including the AC Lobby, AC Library and AC Lounge. Public spaces, enveloped in natural light, exude sophistication and ease with sleek furnishings and commissioned artwork. With over 2,500-square feet of dedicated indoor and outdoor executive space, AC offers comprehensive amenities and services to accommodate a spectrum of business events.

AC Kitchen serves European-inspired breakfast dishes including the signature house-made croissants to-go, while the AC Lounge offers a tapas menu featuring light bites, craft beers, signature cocktails and globally selected wines. The friendly terrace barista of AC's Common Grounds serves made-to-order coffee, breakfast delights and more.

Guests seeking the unexpected will discover Yours Truly, a hidden speakeasy featuring craft cocktails and an eclectic design that pays historic homage to the space which once served downtown Honolulu as a satellite post office. Now featuring rich velvet green fabrics, plush leather seating and vintage wooden filing cabinets reimagined as a bar; a hidden door [designed to appear as postal boxes], leads to an underground clandestine Tiki-inspired speakeasy, complete with a thatched-ceiling, bamboo accents, authentic vintage collectibles and colorful illuminate seaglass-netted lanterns. Thematic-crafted cocktails are served in exclusive stemware through a secret wall while entertainment echoes amid the laughter and pleasure of staying at AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu .

About Continental Assets Management

Continental Assets Management is a premier private real estate investment company founded in Los Angeles, California. Continental has an opportunistic, long-term approach to investing in all real estate asset classes. In its 30 years, Continental has been able to grow and diversify its portfolio to include hospitality, multifamily, commercial retail, and developable land in California, Hawaii, Texas, and parts of the Midwest. Since its formation, Continental Assets Management has had a successful history of investing in all classes of commercial real estate. The company utilizes its investment and operational experience to seek value-add opportunities while mitigating risks and maximizing returns.

For more information visit:

About AC Hotels by Marriott®

AC Hotels includes over 225 hotels in 32 countries and territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted, and considered to create a seamless guest experience. Each AC Hotel features purposefully designed signature spaces that strike the perfect balance of form and function. Most notably, the AC Lounge®

invites guests and locals alike to collaborate during the day, or to enjoy signature cocktails and tapas in the evening. The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast each morning. All AC guest rooms and public spaces evoke a particular sophistication, featuring sleek furnishings, curated artwork, and intuitive technology. The brand is dedicated to the details that matter most to guests during their travels with a mission to deliver The Perfectly Precise HotelTM experience. For more information, visit



and follow along on

Facebook ,

Twitter , and

Instagram . AC Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on

Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit

.

About Highgate

Highgate

is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikīkī, London and Lisbon.

