GETZLER HENRICH NAMES DANIEL O'brien MANAGING DIRECTOR

Daniel O'Brien has joined Getzler Henrich & Associates, (getzlerhenrich ) one of the nation's oldest and most respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms, as a Managing Director in the firm's New York Office.

With over 38 years of experience, Mr. O'Brien provides restructuring services to corporate debtors, lenders, federal and municipal governments, secured and unsecured creditors, equity holders, and court-appointed officers in the U.S. and internationally. His expertise includes business recovery and insolvency services, interim management, financial advisory services, strategic planning, dispute consulting and litigation support. He has industry expertise in retail and consumer products, healthcare, financial services, energy, transportation, media and entertainment, and telecommunications among other areas.

In announcing Mr. O'Brien joining Getzler Henrich, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich said, "We are pleased to have Dan as part of the Getzler Henrich team. As a distinguished turnaround and operations improvement leader with outstanding experience in situation assessment, resource allocation, strategic planning and business restructuring-both in the US and globally -- he will significantly help grow our services to meet the needs of our expanding client base."

William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich continued, "Dan brings an impressive and diverse background in accounting, finance, asset disposition, operational improvement, debt financing, mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, and equity financing solutions that will be invaluable to our clients."

Mr. O'Brien joins Getzler Henrich from FTI Consulting, where he has been Managing Director since 2019. He has also served as a Senior Consultant to boutique turnaround management firms, a Director in Deloitte's Reorganization Services Group, and a Director at E&Y Restructuring LLC.

He

is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants Association, a Certified Fraud Examiner, a member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from University College, Cork, Ireland.

ABOUT GETZLER

HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC:

Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company ( ), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich .

