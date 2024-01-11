Bluefire Equipment Corp (BLFR) Elects Daniel Borders As Its First Advisory Board Member To Assist In 2024’S Aggressive Growth Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woodlands, TX., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueFire Equipment Corp. (OTC: BLFR) (“BLFR” or the“Company”), a specialist in emerging industry acquisitions, announces the election of Daniel Borders (the“Advisor”) as its first Advisory Board member after a year of major achievements for the company in the oil and gas space.



The Advisor will assist in BLFR's growth as the Company acquires additional producing assets to increase shareholder value, with anticipation of closing its first of many. The first of these acquisitions located in Texas, which should be finalized with Q1 2024, has a current production of more than 1,400 BOE/day, significant upside drilling potential, and over 25,000 acres currently held in production . As an advisor, Mr. Borders will offer resources to the Company for funding additional acquisitions, branding and marketing, and assistance in uplisting BLFR to a national market from the OTC.

About Daniel Borders

Mr. Borders brings 23 years of experience in business management consulting, branding and marketing, and funding for publicly traded companies, as well as a very large network of brokers/CFA's, accredited investors, funding sources, analysts, high net worth private wealth, and money managers for major wire houses and Wall St. firms.

About BlueFire Equipment Corp. (BLFR)

BLFR, after its two acquisitions in the oil and gas industry, 90% of Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC. and 85% of Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC. both operating in the state of Texas, is focused on increasing its acquisitions within the energy sector.

