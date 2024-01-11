The Believe In Tomorrow Children's House At Johns Hopkins Closing Hospital Campus Location After 31 Years Of Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Facility Being Planned Close to Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After 31 years of service, the Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns Hopkins is closing its doors at 1915 McElderry Street. Having provided over 600,000 overnight accommodations free of charge to critically ill children and their families, the iconic Believe In Tomorrow pediatric hospital housing facility will soon make way for an expansion of the Bloomberg School of Public Health. An extensive agreement between the Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation and Johns Hopkins University lays the groundwork for Believe In Tomorrow to construct a new and significantly improved pediatric residential facility that will be located very close to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.“This is a wonderful opportunity for Believe In Tomorrow to completely reimagine the world of pediatric hospital housing and create a truly unique concept aligned with today's technologies and medical needs,” said Believe In Tomorrow's founder, Brian Morrison.“We are very grateful for the support that the leadership of JHU has provided to this transition, which will allow us to build a world-class facility that continues our service to some of the most medically fragile patient populations at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.”The Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns Hopkins opened in January of 1993, thanks to a significant gift from the late Baltimore philanthropists Stewart and Marlene Greenebaum. Stewart Greenebaum was one of the earliest board members of Believe In Tomorrow and was a driving force in the construction of the Hopkins facility. Built between 1990 and late 1992, over 200 Maryland companies joined the effort to build the Children's House by donating construction materials and labor. Over the 31 years of operation at the McElderry Street location, the Believe In Tomorrow Children's House provided accommodations to pediatric patients and their families who traveled from every state in the U.S. and over 120 countries worldwide to be treated at the Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital. The Children's House at Johns Hopkins has been recognized as a national leader in pediatric hospital housing and has served as a model for similar pediatric residential facilities in the United States.“For thousands of families over the past 31 years, the Children's House at Johns Hopkins has been a refuge of hope and healing,” added Morrison. Planning for the new facility will begin immediately. While the new Children's House is being designed and constructed, the Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation will maintain a limited number of rooms to accommodate families within the Residence Inn By Marriott at the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus. The completion of the new building is anticipated to take approximately three years.The next Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns Hopkins will be a state-of-the-art facility that integrates the latest concepts of hospitality and security to create an environment that provides extraordinary comfort during what is, without question, one of the most difficult times a family will ever face.“Our goal is to make this the best facility of its kind in the world, and we are very honored to have this incredible opportunity and excited to get to work on building a new Children's House that will fulfill our mission for the next 31 years and beyond,” said Maryanne Davis, Believe In Tomorrow's CEO. When completed, the new Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns Hopkins will include up to 20 apartment suites with kitchenettes, on-site parking, relaxation and fitness rooms, and children's play areas integrated into the design.For further information, please contact:

