Fineqia Appoints Arnaud Goubely As Head Of Risk And Compliance

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fineqia Appoints Arnaud Goubely as Head of Risk and ComplianceLondon, UK / Jan. 11, 2024 – Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces the appointment of Arnaud Goubely as Head of Risk and Compliance via Fineqia Ltd.Arnaud Goubely brings over a decade of experience in risk management, compliance, and financial control to his new role at Fineqia. Prior to joining Fineqia, Arnaud served as a Compliance Manager at PremFina, a UK VC and PE-backed insurtech company, where he played a pivotal role in recommending and monitoring changes aligned with the latest developments and regulatory requirements.“Arnaud's wealth of experience in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and implementing robust compliance frameworks aligns seamlessly with Fineqia's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the rapidly evolving digital asset industry,” said Martin Graham, Chairman of Fineqia.Arnaud's previous experience includes roles such as Financial Controller at State Street Bank & Trust Company (“State Street”) and Accounting and Tax Manager at PwC Luxembourg. At State Street, he covered a Pan-European portfolio of clients, while at PwC Luxembourg, he supervised bookkeeping, prepared financial statements, and provided tax strategy and planning support to real estate and private equity clients.“I am excited to play a pivotal role in Fineqia by fortifying the risk and compliance framework within the digital asset realm,” said Arnaud Goubely.“Collaborating with our highly skilled team, I anticipate tackling the distinctive challenges and seizing the exciting opportunities that await us.”About Fineqia International Inc.Fineqia ( ) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs.Media ContactsAngus CampbellNominis Advisory...Athraa BheekooLuna PR...FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

