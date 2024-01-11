Reelement Technologies Executes MOU For Initial Offtake Of LFP Black Mass With Duesenfeld Gmbh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris MoormanFISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the“Company”) ReElement Technologies Corporation, (“ReElement”) a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today that it has executed a MOU for the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) black mass with Duesenfeld GmbH (Duesenfeld). ReElement will refine the recycled LFP battery material feedstock back to battery grade lithium products such as lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) and/or lithium hydroxide (LiOH) at its Marion, Indiana and Noblesville, Indiana refining facilities.Chris Moorman, Chief Commercial Officer of ReElement Technologies Corporation commented,“We are excited to execute this MOU with the Duesenfeld team which provides us access to LFP black mass to feed our Noblesville and Marion refining sites and gives Duesenfeld a prime spot within our scalable refining capacity queue to efficiently execute upon our circularity goals. Our technology is the only scalable system able to process LFP black mass profitably and in an environmentally sustainable manner. Duesenfeld, based in Germany, is a world leader in the market for producing high quality black mass, and when combined with our Powered by ReElement refining process, establishes the most efficient and ecofriendly circular lifecycle solution for lithium-based batteries. We believe this relationship can grow both domestically as well in Germany as EV adoption grows and LFP-based energy storage solutions, which is already the world's most popular lithium-based battery, continues to grow. We couldn't be more thankful for the hard work of the ReElement and Duesenfeld teams to move efficiently to address and lead in solving supply chain and sustainability challenges for battery / cell grade lithium.”Duesenfeld, a winner of the German Sustainability Award in 2024, has developed one of the most environmentally friendly recycling processes for lithium-ion batteries. Their patented, climate-friendly, mechanical process generates no CO2 or toxic filters material that needs to be disposed of. Duesenfeld's goal is to spread their technology to achieve the greatest possible CO2 savings and complement the growth of electromobility through environmentally safe recycling methods.ReElement will receive the high quality LFP black mass that will be refined to high-purity (99.9%+) Li2CO3 or LiOH that can feed directly back into the battery industry. The companies will continue to work together to expand operations and output of high purity lithium products, while also working together to expand into other battery chemistries.ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

