Author Sheila Clemenson Pens Heartfelt Love Letter With“Over The Rainbow: From The Depths Of Grief To Hope”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sheila Clemenson's book“Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope” is more than a tool for healing. It's an extended hand reaching out from someone who has walked this path, endured its trials, and emerged on the other side. Click image to enlarge.

The 190-page book not only serves to help support your grief journey – it's a heartfelt love letter that offers a culmination of the author's wisdom, a collection of personal anecdotes, insightful exercises, and supportive advice. Click image to enlarge.

Already an Amazon Best Seller with rave reviews,“Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope” is available on Amazon as well as you can order a personal autographed copy directly from the author via the SheilaClemenson website. Click image to enlarge.

Clemenson's Debut Book is an Encouraging Discussion on Navigating Grief to Hope – Harnessing Transformative Power to Shape a Brighter Future

- CarolHartDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope” from author Sheila Clemenson is an inspiring message of encouragement for those in the throes of grief.When the world can feel overwhelmingly bleak, and the future uncertain, it's during these challenging moments that resources and companions in the form of shared stories and guidance can become lifelines. But“Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope” isn't merely a book; it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, the capacity for growth amidst pain, and the pursuit of a renewed sense of purpose in the aftermath of profound loss.Find out more about the book HERE.Clemenson is no stranger to the profound pain of loss. After being a caregiver for several years and losing her first husband, Grant, at a young age to ALS, she fell into what she eloquently refers to as the“grief pit” herself. Her world was shattered but amidst the shards of her old life, she found a new purpose.It was Clemenson's grief and journey through the labyrinth of loss that inspired her to pen“Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope” – a beacon of hope for others traveling a similar path. In short, this heartfelt work is not just about moving through grief, but about harnessing its transformative power to shape a brighter future.The 190-page book not only serves as a confidante, and vital tool, to help support you through your grief journey – it's a heartfelt love letter that offers a culmination of the author's wisdom, a collection of personal anecdotes, insightful exercises, and supportive advice. It is structured to be your companion in grief, guiding you as you redefine your identity, establish boundaries, learn the nuances of forgiveness, and re-invite love and joy into your life."Sheila Clemenson's book, 'Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope,' is phenomenal. It's a masterpiece that is strong in its purpose. From page one, I felt like I was riding the waves of her incredible journey right along with her. Her story is one of emerging from the brutal to find the beautiful. I love that Clemenson so pointedly lets her readers know, and believe, that we are never alone. This is a book to be shared, discussed, and treasured forever. In addition, the Companion Journal, guided meditations, and playlists are incredibly well thought out as they are additional healing modalities not to be missed! The author peels away the layers of grief in such a relatable way." ~ Amanda Hoying, Founder of Wise VibrationsTM LLC.Order the Amazon Best Seller book NOW .Meet Sheila Clemenson - Upcoming Author Events:1/17/24: Boulder Book Store, Boulder, CO2/1/24: Best Face Forward, Erie, CO3/7/24: Boulder-net Job Search Group (presentation on Grief and Loss in the Job Search Process), Boulder, COTBD: Superior Women's Conference ("Building Career Resilience in the Face of Adversity" presentation), Superior, COFor more details on all events, visit the author's website .About the Author:Sheila Clemenson, the Founder/CEO of Transitions Coaching Services, LLC , has over 25 years of expertise“moving you forward” through challenging transitions. She is a Certified Career Coach, HR Consultant and Grief Wellness professional.“Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope” marks the author's debut offering. Clemenson resides in Louisville, Colorado with her husband Shawn, fur babies and small parrot.

Nathalie Baret

Win-Win PR & Artist Management

+1 310-803-3309

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Over the Rainbow Introduction - From the Depths of Grief to Hope by Sheila Clemenson