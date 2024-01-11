Leading Fit Tech Company, Withu Collaborates With Samsung On Withu On-Screen: World Class Coaching At Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WithU On-Screen, available on Samsung Health

New WithU and Samsung collaboration gives Samsung TV customers access to a library of exclusive on-demand workouts from fit tech company WithU this January.

LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading fit tech company, WithU today announces the launch of a new collaboration with the Samsung Health branch of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd,“WithU On-Screen”.WithU On-Screen brings Samsung Health customers access to a library of 26 on-demand WithU video workouts, available exclusively on the Samsung Health TV app this January. The collaboration aims to make fitness more accessible this new year, by giving Samsung Health customers access to WithU's world-class coaching from the comfort of home.Samsung Health customers can now access a selection of strength, cardio and balance workouts at the click of a remote, helping people to find the training styles that suit them. Workouts start from just 10 minutes, designed to fit around even the busiest of lifestyles and demanding of schedules. Created to be accessible for all levels of fitness, each workout features dual coaching, to demonstrate both a beginner and advanced variation of each exercise.The collaboration comes as fitness startup WithU enters its next stage of growth, over the past year it has elevated to established fit-tech company, WithU Global, who are leading industry innovation.Commenting on the partnership, Kaleigh Scott, co-founder and CMO of WithU says,“We're incredibly proud to announce our collaboration with Samsung Health with the launch of WithU On-Screen."At WithU, our mission is to bring world-class coaching to everyone and help people globally build a sustainable fitness routine. This project is an important step in this journey, allowing us to open up access to WithU's high-quality coaching in a new and exciting format to a large and loyal global audience of Samsung customers.“This collaboration with Samsung Health also marks an exciting next step for WithU as we take the required steps to elevate to WithU Global, a market-leading, global fit tech company. Working with Samsung, leaders at the forefront of innovation in tech, to support their 2024 fitness proposition Samsung Health is a milestone moment for WithU Global as we continue on our growth trajectory throughout 2024 and beyond."Sébastien Pencolé – Senior Global Product Manager for Samsung Health adds,“We're thrilled to announce the beginning of our strategic partnership with WithU, and welcome WithU to the Samsung Health portfolio. At Samsung Health, we're committed to bringing our customers the highest quality at-home fitness solutions possible, as we continue to empower our customers to prioritise their health and wellbeing.“Partnering with WithU was a natural step in helping us fulfil this aim. With shared core values, this collaboration allows us to deliver world class coaching and a premium, customer-focused fitness experience directly into the homes of our customers this new year. Alongside WithU, we look forward to supporting our customers on their new year fitness journeys this January.”- ENDS -Notes to EditorsWithU workout collection available on eligible Samsung TVs from 1st January 2024WithU workouts available for free to Samsung Health members - requires membershipCollaboration applies to eligible Samsung TV customers with Samsung TV models launched from 2022About WithUWithU is the award winning fitness app that helps motivate members to prioritise their well-being.Through world-class coaching and a highly personalised experience, WithU provides members with the support and guidance they need to build their confidence, celebrate their individual achievements, and build a sustainable fitness routine.WithU offers over 1,500 easy-to-follow audio workouts that start from just three minutes long, across more than 20 disciplines. So, no matter a members' ability or set up, our app makes working out accessible anywhere, anytime.WithU whose registered office is WithU Holdings Limited, The Carriage House Mill Street, Maidstone, Kent ME15 6Y, is registered in England and Wales with company no: 11938764.

Chelsea Snell

WithU

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn