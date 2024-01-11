Parents Must Be Made Aware Of Son's Genetic Role In Determining Child's Gender: Delhi HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Delhi High Court, addressing a case of dowry death, condemned the persistent prevalence of regressive mindsets and stressed the need for education on genetic science.

The court observed that parents pressuring their daughters-in-law for not fulfilling the desire of "preserving the family tree" need to be enlightened about the genetic role of their sons in determining the child's gender.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pointed out the contradiction between a woman's worth and material considerations, saying that such attitudes defy the principles of equality and dignity.

The court expressed concern about the challenges faced by married women subjected to insatiable dowry demands, saying that a woman's intrinsic value should not hinge on her parents' financial ability.

The order underscored the disturbing scenario where a bride, seeking love and support in her matrimonial home, encounters greed and harassment from her in-laws.

The court lamented the trauma faced by victims of dowry-related offences, especially when the birth of a girl child becomes a ground for further harassment.

In an effort to dispel misconceptions, the court referred to genetic science, clarifying that it is the man's chromosomes that determine the child's gender.

The court called for education to change mindsets and save innocent lives by combining principles of science with principles of law.

The observations were made in the context of denying bail to a husband accused of dowry death, where the woman allegedly faced torture and mistreatment for giving birth to two daughters.

The court stressed the gravity of such offences and the need to consider them seriously, especially in a society striving for gender equality and women empowerment.

