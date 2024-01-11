Malaysia Open: India Singles Challenge Ends With Exit Of Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag And Ashwini-Tanisha Storm Into Quarters

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Jan 11 (IANS) Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth was ousted in the men's singles second round after getting down in straight games to Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long on Thursday.

Kidambi Srikanth ignited the Indian spirits with a thrilling victory over Jonathan Christie, but alas, his journey met an early end in the second round against Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long.

As the sun set on the singles campaign, disappointment lingered with the exits of HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and the absence of PV Sindhu. Akarshi Kashyap fought valiantly but succumbed in the women's singles first round, leaving Indian fans yearning for more.

Yet, amid the singles struggles, a beacon of hope emerged in the doubles arena. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the dynamic duo, showcased their prowess, continuing the momentum from their stellar 2023 performance. They outclassed the French pair, Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, in a commanding straight-game victory with a scoreline of 21-11, 21-18.

With the quarterfinals on the horizon, Satwiksairaj and Chirag eagerly anticipated their clash against China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, aiming to carry the Indian flag higher in the international badminton arena.

--IANS

hs/