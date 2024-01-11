Some Trains To Be Cancelled Between Switzerland And Italy

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The situation is due to a missing fire protection authorisation from the Italian authorities, according to the Swiss Federal Railways.

Intercity and Interregio trains will be cancelled in both directions until further notice, the company said in a press release on Friday. Eurocity and BLS Regio express services are not affected. The latter have a permit.

This situation is due to a new fire protection regulation issued by the Italian Ministry of Transport, which will apply from 2024 to trains travelling through tunnels of a certain length. Until now, the trains concerned – Domino and VU IV – were exempt from this directive.

Until the agreement on border traffic is adapted to the EU's fourth railway package, which aims to harmonise safety standards, written confirmation from the Italian authorities is required for these two types of train. Once this has been obtained, operations will resume.