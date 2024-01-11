Switzerland Expects High Numbers Of Asylum Seekers In 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The number of asylum applications increased again last year. Although conclusive statistics are still missing, there are likely to have been over 30,000 asylum applications. The government, cantons and municipalities therefore had to organise additional accommodation. And the numbers are likely to remain high in 2024, as initial federal estimates show.
