Diplomats Tasked With Sharing Nuanced View Of Swiss Neutrality

Neutrality does not mean indifference, she stressed on Wednesday in her traditional New Year's message to the diplomatic corps. "Switzerland is neutral, but it takes sides on many issues,” she stated.

From a Swiss perspective, it is very important that the crimes committed in Ukraine do not go unpunished. "These signals are decisive for the future, well beyond the war raging in Europe," said the defence minister.

“The international order is increasingly coming up against a new logic of blocs," added Amherd. For countries like Switzerland, this means that they have to commit themselves under more difficult conditions to an effective and functional multilateral system.

+ How neutral is Switzerland, really?

She also cited Switzerland's relations with the European Union (EU) as a central theme of the country's foreign policy. She welcomed the EU's example as a major peace project that pursues very similar objectives to Switzerland on the international stage.

However, according to Amherd, a great deal of work remains to be done to find answers to the sometimes highly technical questions about bilateral relations. Switzerland wishes to continue to develop a partnership that benefits both parties.

