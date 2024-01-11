Israel, Gaza And The Challenge To Humanitarians

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) But adding to the gloomy atmosphere is something worse; a real sense of unease, distress even, among Geneva's humanitarian agencies. Even before the dreadful attacks of October 7 and Israel's furious retaliation, the UN and the ICRC were stretched to the limit, coping with ever more crises with ever less money.

The UN, appealing for cash to fund its work in 2024, actually asked for less money than it did for 2023, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, and new conflicts in Sudan and the Middle East. The ICRC, in a bid to tighten an ever expanding budget, has announced 4000 job cuts.

Make no mistake, these cuts will hit some of the most vulnerable people on the planet; already UN agencies have had to reduce programmes, including food distribution in Afghanistan.