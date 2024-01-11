'Wolves Don't Need Wilderness,' Says Wolf Switzerland Director

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) David Gerke, a sheep farmer and farmer himself, supports the selective shooting of wolves but is against shooting entire wolf packs.
SRF News: What fascinates you about wolves?
David Gerke: My fascination with wolves is quite coincidental. I've had an interest in animals since childhood. When wolves returned to Switzerland in the mid-1990s and became a significant topic in the media a few years later, I was around 15 years old.
Even back then, there were attempts to shoot individual wolves. That's when I started to think more politically. I became interested in everything related to wolves and found them intriguing.
MENAFN11012024000210011054ID1107709475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.