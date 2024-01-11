'Wolves Don't Need Wilderness,' Says Wolf Switzerland Director

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) David Gerke, a sheep farmer and farmer himself, supports the selective shooting of wolves but is against shooting entire wolf packs.

SRF News: What fascinates you about wolves?

David Gerke: My fascination with wolves is quite coincidental. I've had an interest in animals since childhood. When wolves returned to Switzerland in the mid-1990s and became a significant topic in the media a few years later, I was around 15 years old.

Even back then, there were attempts to shoot individual wolves. That's when I started to think more politically. I became interested in everything related to wolves and found them intriguing.