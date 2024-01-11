German Train Drivers' Strike Disrupts Cross-Border Travel With Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The strike by the German train drivers' union GDL has now extended to passenger transport following its start in freight transport. As a result, national operator Deutsche Bahn's severely restricted emergency timetable has been in force since 2 am on Wednesday, as announced by the company.
Swiss Federal Railways (CFF/SBB) reported that the strike in Germany will result in numerous cancellations for cross-border passenger services. Cancellations on Swiss segments of the route will be replaced, CFF/SBB announced on Tuesday.
The restrictions are expected to last from 2 am on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday. Night trains travelling to Germany are also affected.
CFF/SBB recommended deferring journeys to or through Germany until a later time. Thanks to a special goodwill gesture by Deutsche Bahn, travellers would be able to postpone their journeys and use their tickets either earlier or later.
