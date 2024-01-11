Best Egg Wins Best Personal Loan For Good Credit In Nerdwallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NerdWallet's Annual Awards Feature Best Egg as One of the Top Personal Loan Products

WILMINGTON,

Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet, Inc., a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), released its 2024 Best-Of Awards to help consumers make smart financial decisions in the year ahead.

Best Egg was recognized by NerdWallet and selected as a winner in the Personal Loans category. A team of trusted Nerds-composed of seasoned journalists and subject-matter experts-used a comprehensive scoring formula to objectively evaluate over 1,000 financial products. Top picks across Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Banking, Investing, Mortgages, Insurance, and Travel Rewards are featured in this year's awards.

Best Egg is a leading fintech company that provides flexible solutions to real-life challenges, primarily for people with limited savings. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg offers a growing suite of tools to help customers make smart financial decisions and stay on track so they can be money confident no matter what life throws at them. The company's portfolio includes unsecured and secured personal loans, vehicle equity loans, free financial health tools, and innovative options like flexible rent.

"We're honored to receive NerdWallet's Best Personal Loan for Good Credit award. It highlights our ability to provide customers with an exceptional personal loan product featuring flexible borrowing options and fast funding. This recognition also emphasizes the progress we've made on our commitment to helping people achieve greater financial confidence and stability, especially those with limited savings,"

said Bobby Ritterbeck, President of Best Egg.

"Through our rigorous and objective evaluation process, we have selected Best Egg as one of the best personal loan products," said Kevin Yuann, Chief Business Officer at NerdWallet. "Consumers can trust that they're getting one of the top products on the market to help meet their financial needs."

To learn more about NerdWallet's Best-Of Personal Loan winners, visit this link . For a full list of NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards winners, click here .

About Best Egg

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit .



About NerdWallet

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada

and Australia.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

