T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2023


1/11/2024 8:32:09 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.45 trillion as of December
31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $9.4 billion for December 2023, and $28.3 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2023, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $81.8 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December
31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

12/31/2023

11/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022










Equity

$


744

$


717

$


690

$


664


Fixed income, including money market

170

168

169

167


Multi-asset

483

462

440

400


Alternatives

48

47

47

44

Total assets under management

$

1,445

$

1,394

$

1,346

$

1,275

Target date retirement products

$


408

$


391

$


372

$


334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment







Q4 2023 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q4 2023 earnings on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at:
About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.45 trillion
in assets under management as of December
31, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook ,
Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

