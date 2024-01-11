Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Introduces Additional Pricing Option For Proprietary Speaker Kikippa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK and TOKYO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT ) (the " Company"),

a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, today announced that it has introduced a one-time purchase model for its speaker, kikippa, in addition to the current recurring subscription model. Continue Reading



kikippa (CNW Group/Pixie Dust Technologies) kikippa is a speaker that processes and outputs gamma wave sound with 40Hz modulation using a unique algorithm for audio generated from TVs and other devices. The product is the result of the collaborative effort between the Company and Shionogi Healthcare Co., Ltd. Up until now, Pixie Dust has been selling kikippa as a recurring subscription model, but in response to increased demand, the Company has introduced the "kikippa Gamma Wave Mode2 Indefinite Plan," which includes the full speaker price and service usage fee as a one-time cost. The product is now available from Rakuten Ichiba and Shionogi Healthcare Online and will be expanded considerably in the future. kikippa Pricing Plans

kikippa Gamma Wave Mode2 Indefinite plan (new price model):



Speaker body + service usage fee3: $686 USD (¥99,000 JPY)4



Sales page:

Rakuten Ichiba

Shionogi Healthcare Online is only available by phone (toll-free 0120-117-715, reception hours 9:00-17:00)



kikippa Gamma Wave Mode2 Monthly plan (current price model):



Speaker unit price: $343 USD (¥49,500

JPY)4



Service usage fee

3: $14 USD per Month (¥1,980

JPY)4 Sales page:

Shionogi Healthcare Online *

2 "Gamma wave mode" means providing services for using gamma wave sound (using gamma wave mode, updating gamma wave sound, etc.) 3

"Service usage fee" is a fee for using Gamma Wave Sound, updating to the latest information, My Page service on a dedicated website, etc. for a fixed amount. 4

The Company's functional currency and reporting currency is the Japanese yen (which we refer to as "JPY" or "¥"). The terms "USD," or "$" refer to U.S. dollars, the legal currency of

the United States. Convenience translations included in this press release of Japanese yen into U.S. dollars have been made at the exchange rate of ¥144.29 =

US$1.00 * For information purpose only. The website and information thereon are not part of this press release nor incorporated by reference herein.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies