Apartmentlove Completes Development Of Vacation Rental Platform As User Growth And Kpis Outperform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ ApartmentLove ” or the“ Company ”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the successful completion of its global Short-Term Vacation Rental (“ STVR ”) platform, .



“We have successfully completed all scheduled website development efforts in favor of OwnerDirect,” said Ken Lang – the Company's Chief Technology Officer. Adding,“Overhauling every aspect of the application, we have successfully turned a dated legacy system into a beautiful, scalable, and proven effective global solution. Integrating with Google Hotels to display our listings on the first page of search results and with numerous supply partners including Hostaway, Hostfully, BookingPal, NextPax, and many others while building our v.1 on a live production environment visible to users around the world has been a remarkable undertaking. On behalf of the entire engineering team, we are thrilled with the result and excited to move further ahead and deliver the next phase of our search engine optimization program targeting travelers in more than ten thousand six-hundred markets worldwide.”

Having deployed the initial components of the Company's comprehensive SEO program late last month, management is very encouraged by the market response as evidenced by the positive operating metrics from these past two weeks alone. Notable improvements include: 187% increase in Organic Search traffic; 356% increase in Referral traffic; 150% increase in Organic Social traffic; and a 179% increase in total website traffic. Key user performance metrics also outperformed expectations as Page Views increased 217% ; User Engagement increased 221% ; and Property Searches increased 370% in the period.

“These initial operating results are very strong and tremendously validating for our design, engineering, and marketing teams and their tireless efforts,” said Trevor Davidson – the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer. Adding,“As we now turn our focus to increase STVR inventories and drive user growth as Ken alluded to, we have developed an initial set of 10,666 unique landing pages targeting every city, province, state, country, and thousands of local travel attractions including ski hills and golf courses around the world. In all, we are delivering 1,311,918 keywords, FAQs, and other customized content relevant for travellers seeking rental accommodations online everywhere in the world. Carefully designed and strategically positioned to best resonate with Google's algorithm, this landing page program, our single largest SEO deliverable in the Company's history, will go live in the coming days. Given the initial results of our on-page adjustments and other SEO tweaks, we have every confidence the landing page program will be the difference maker in our integrated SEO program and global marketing strategy.”

Moreover, and further to the press release issued November 29, 2023, announcing the successful integration of OwnerDirect with Hostaway providing the Company with access to more than 100,000 STVR owners and their millions of vacation rental properties in more than 100 countries around the world, the Company has successfully passed its final code certification review and next week will be activated on the coveted Hostaway marketplace. Accordingly, management will soon detail its sales and marketing plans to onboard the millions of STVR properties across North America, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere around the world these customers own and manage.

About OwnerDirect

OwnerDirect is a leading Short-Term Vacation Rental (“ STVR ”) marketplace connecting property owners and guests from around the world. A pioneer in the vacation rental industry with more than 20 years of operating history, OwnerDirect advertises vacation properties on behalf of owners and is trusted by millions as a safe, easy-to-use, and proven effective platform to rent unique and memorable vacation properties around the world. A favorite for its beautiful styling and easy-to-user interface, find out more by visiting .

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today's dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and modernize the renting experience.

