Oxbridge Re, A Web3-Focused Company, To Present At The Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR ) (the“Company”), and its subsidiaries which are engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of Tokenized Reinsurance Securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024 on Wednesday, January 24th at 1.30pm AST. Jay Madhu, CEO and Chairman, will be leading the presentation. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds, and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

Oxbridge Re is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit as it continues to diversify its business this year and become a successful player in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization's space. The Company looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“This conference marks the start of an important year for Oxbridge Re as we plan to further solidify our position as a RWA tokenization Web3-focused company by building on the success of the tokenized reinsurance securities issued by our subsidiary SurancePlus . Investors in this year's tokens are expected to receive a 42% return. Building on our success, we look to, in short order, beginning to work on this coming season's token and capital raise,” commented Oxbridge Re Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu .

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( ) (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as Tokenized Reinsurance Securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, Oxbridge Re NS, and SurancePlus Inc.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our new Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has reimagined Oxbridge Re NS's investment product as Tokenized Reinsurance Securities, the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. Investors complete the entire investment process online on United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) regulated specialized digital platforms for the private market sales and transfers of digital securities.

SurancePlus ' digital securities are implemented using Web3 digital ecosystem technologies and fully comply with United States securities laws. Tokenized Reinsurance Securities embed Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer controls that complement organizational controls that safeguard the investment. By digitizing reinsurance securities as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit SRAX and MySequire .

