Bitcoin Depot Bolsters Expansion Efforts With The Addition Of 13 New Sales Representatives Throughout The U.S.

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced the expansion of its workforce with the hiring of more than a dozen new sales representatives. These new team members are strategically located across the United States, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico, underscoring Bitcoin Depot's commitment to nationwide growth and Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) accessibility.

Bitcoin Depot expects each sales representative to play a pivotal role in the Company's aggressive expansion strategy during 2024. Once fully engaged, the representatives are anticipated to secure roughly 100-200 new Bitcoin Depot kiosk locations on a monthly basis with the goal of expanding the number of installed BTMs by the end of 2024 to a record high for Bitcoin Depot.

"We are excited to welcome our new sales team members into the Bitcoin Depot family. Their diverse backgrounds and strategic retail relationships are integral to our mission of making Bitcoin accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Bitcoin Depot Founder and CEO Brandon Mintz. "Integrating these new team members marks a key milestone in our journey to set a new record in Bitcoin Depot`s installed kiosks. Their dedicated efforts are essential not just for widening our geographical footprint but also for strengthening and deepening our relationships with retailers across the country."

The new sales hires are part of Bitcoin Depot's comprehensive growth plan, which focuses on increasing its BTM network and continuing to build a robust pipeline of major regional and national retail partners. This approach reflects the company's ongoing efforts to make Bitcoin more accessible to the public and to solidify its position as a market leader in the Bitcoin ATM industry.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM), founded in 2016, is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital currencies. The company offers user-friendly, efficient, and intuitive ways for consumers to convert cash into Bitcoin, enabling access to the broader digital financial system. With a presence in 48 states, Bitcoin Depot operates the largest network of BTMs in North America. Through its innovative services, including thousands of kiosk locations and the BDCheckout product, Bitcoin Depot continues to be at the forefront of fintech advancements. For more information, visit .

