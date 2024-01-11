Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Announces Strategic Investment In MERAEDU, Ushering New Era For Vocational Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, CHINA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (the "Company" or“Global Mofy Metaverse”) (NASDAQ: GMM), a technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development for the metaverse industry, announced its strategic investment in MERAEDU, marking its entrance into the vocational education sector. The RMB 8 million funding round was led by the Anji County Government Industrial Guidance Fund, with Global Mofy Metaverse as a co-investor.



Established in 2023, MERAEDU is an innovative platform dedicated to vocational education, primarily focused on delivering high-quality training courses tailored for professionals aged between 20 and 35. These courses adopt a blended learning approach, combining online and offline teaching methods. The nine professional course directions MERAEDU offers include e-commerce visual design, film and television advertising, video editing and packaging, new media and short video operation design, VR and interior design etc. To date, MERAEDU has successfully enrolled nearly 20,000 paying students and continues expanding its market reach across China.

Global Mofy Metaverse's investment in MERAEDU aims to leverage the two parties' respective strengths in virtual content creation technology and vocational education and collaborate with MERAEDU to explore innovative approaches and drive the advancement of the vocational education industry. As a leading artificial intelligence technology company, the Company will provide technical support and innovative solutions to enhance the development and personalization of MERAEDU's content creation.

The vocational education market in China is currently experiencing rapid growth, with a projected market size surpassing RMB 900 billion in 2023, as per Deloitte research data.

MERAEDU prioritizes responsiveness to market demands in its course design and teaching methodologies. It continuously design and iterate courses to meet the practical needs of the workplace. MERAEDU also establishes strategic partnerships with industry experts and enterprises to maintain close connections with the market, enabling timely adjustments to course content and ensuring that the knowledge and skills acquired by students hold practical value.

Haogang yang, Chairman and CEO of Global Mofy, expressed that entering the vocational education sector is an important step for the Company to diversify its business strategies. " Through this investment, we aim to provide MERAEDU with resources and support that will help facilitate the acceleration of its growth and further elevating the quality of its training content creation. The Company and MERAEDU are committed to jointly exploring educational technology innovations, and through our synergies we are determined to contribute to the development of the vocational education industry, and offering top-quality training and growth opportunities to a broader range of young professionals. "

About Global Mofy Metaverse Limited

Headquartered at Beijing, Global Mofy Metaverse Limited is a technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development for the metaverse industry. Utilizing its proprietary“Mofy Lab” technology platform which consists of cutting-edge three-dimensional (“3D”) rebuilt technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) interactive technology, the Company creates 3D high definition virtual version of a wide range of physical world objects such as characters, objects and scenes which can be used in different applications such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, adverting and gaming. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 7,000 high precision 3D digital assets. With its strong technology platform and industry track record, Global Mofy Metaverse is able to attract high-profile customers and earn repeat business. The Company primarily operates in three lines of business (i) virtual technology service, (ii) digital marketing, and (iii) digital asset development and others. For more information, please visit: , .

