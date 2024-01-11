Pet Eyeztm Welcomes David Levy As Chief Visionary Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Leader in Pet Eye Health

Eliminate tear stains and support ocular health.

Vitamins for Dog Eye Health

Pet EyezTM, a pioneering brand in pet health, is thrilled to announce the addition of David Levy as its Chief Visionary Officer.

- Dr. Adam Cherry, CEO CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pet EyezTM, a pioneering brand in pet health, is thrilled to announce the addition of David Levy as its Chief Visionary Officer. David is renowned for founding the highly successful pet supply distribution firm, Zeus & Company, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to Pet EyezTM. With an impressive 27-year career marked by the introduction of over 70 new product lines to the market, David's expertise is poised to significantly enhance Pet Eyez's market presence, both domestically and internationally.Pet EyezTM, known for its revolutionary freeze-dried treats designed to eliminate tear stains and support eye health in pets, stands out in the industry for its commitment to true eye health. These treats, formulated with up to 18 essential vitamins and minerals, are uniquely grain-free, catering to a wide range of dietary needs. As one of the few companies dedicated exclusively to pet eye health, Pet Eyez's products reflect a deep understanding of pet wellness and nutrition."We are absolutely thrilled to welcome David Levy as our new Chief Visionary Officer. David's remarkable tenure in the pet industry, marked by his successful introduction of brands, positions him as a luminary in our field. We are confident that David's addition to our team will be instrumental in propelling PetEyez 's innovative journey forward, enhancing our commitment to pet health and wellness on a global scale," stated Dr. Adam Cherry, CEO of PetEyez.David's visionary approach to business and product development aligns seamlessly with Pet Eyez's mission. His strategic guidance is expected to propel the brand into new markets, broadening its impact and elevating its status in the pet health industry. With David at the helm as Chief Visionary Officer, Pet Eyez is set to revolutionize how pet owners approach eye health, offering innovative solutions backed by science and expertise.For more information about Pet EyezTM and its products, please visit .About Pet EyezTM: Pet EyezTM is dedicated to enhancing pet health through innovative nutritional solutions. Its flagship product, a range of freeze-dried treats, is specifically designed to promote eye health and eliminate tear stains in pets, made with natural ingredients and free from grains and all made in the USA.

Tricia Montgomery

Pmonty Publc Relations

+1 630-747-9171

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

PetEyez Video