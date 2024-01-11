Creatio To Showcase Its Gen AI Copilot In March, Opening Unseen Opportunities For No-Сode Creators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is delighted to announce an upcoming digital event showcasing the power of Gen AI and No-Code and an overview of Creatio Copilot capabilities. The expansion of Generative AI and No-Code technologies opens up unseen opportunities for businesses of all types. By connecting both technologies together, Creatio aims to provide its customers with more freedom to own their automation.The event will demonstrate how Gen AI and No-Code can supercharge CRM and workflow automation. It will also include a presentation of Creatio Copilot - a centralized workplace to configure and deploy Gen AI use cases at speed and scale. The event will be held on March 12 at 10am EDT in digital format. The agenda includes the keynote on the future of business addressing the following topics:The Future of Work. Predicting and embracing change.Debunking Gen AI and No-Code myths.Opportunity radar for Gen AI and No-Code.How to gain quick wins and define long-term digital strategies deploying innovative technologies.In addition to that, the audience will be able to see Creatio Gen AI functionality in action, covering:An overview of Creatio Copilot.Gen AI-infused use cases for CRM and workflow automation.AI-assisted No-Code development capabilities.All Creatio products are powered with composable architecture, which is the foundation of the platform. With the composable architecture, all functionality is available as a set of packaged no-code capabilities. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. Creatio extends its no-code functionality with advanced Gen AI integration to help organizations transform and innovate faster than ever before. The combination of Gen AI and No-Code enables organizations to accelerate the automation of workflows and increase the productivity and efficiency of their teams. Register for the event at Creatio to learn how to embrace new technological trends and use the combination of No-Code and Gen AI as a strategic differentiation in your business.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

