Dallah Albaraka Embraces Sustainable Development To Enhance Pilgrim Services At Hajj & Umrah Conference & Exhibition2024

Dallah Albaraka Embraces Sustainable Development to Enhance Pilgrim Services at Hajj & Umrah Conference & Exhibition 2024

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embodying the enduring spirit and legacy of its late founder, Sheikh Saleh Kamel, Dallah Albaraka Group proudly announces its participation as a "Diamond Sponsor" in the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition 2024. This strategic involvement aligns with the group's commitment to sustainable social and economic prosperity in Saudi Arabia and beyond, under the visionary guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.Beginning as a modest operator, Dallah Albaraka has grown into a leading company in Saudi Arabia and a prominent company in the Middle East and globally. Its diverse portfolio spans various sectors, including real estate, banking, Hajj services, and healthcare, hospitality, technology, transportation, and catering, all dedicated to long-term development. This growth stands as a testament to Dallah Albaraka's commitment to impactful investments that harness potential and maximize opportunities, ultimately aimed at improving lives and communities.The theme of this year's event, "The Path to Rituals," resonates with Albaraka's mission to support the Saudi leadership's priority of serving the Two Holy Mosques. Their presence in the Hajj and Umrah sector extends to diverse areas, including transportation, hospitality, technology, and more. Notable projects include a modern fleet of 1,000 buses for pilgrim transportation, the prestigious Dallah Taiba Hotel, Maad and Manakha projects and innovative technology solutions enhancing the pilgrimage experience.Dallah Albaraka showcases their services at the Jeddah Super Dome from January 8 to 11, 2024. With the slogan 'Investment for Development,' Dallah Albaraka reaffirms its long-term plans to continue enhancing the holy city of Makkah.

