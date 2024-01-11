Passenger's Social Media Post Exposes Indigo Airlines Seat Mishap

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A man recently took to social media to recount his unsettling experience with IndiGo Airlines.

An X (formerly Twitter) user Revs shared a photo of a missing seat cushion during his IndiGo flight.

The incident unfolded amid a one-and-a-half-hour delay, leaving passengers frustrated.

Revs revealed that, to the dismay of passengers, they were further delayed as the airline staff scrambled to address the missing seat cushion issue.

The social media post, however, lacked crucial details such as the flight number, route, or seat number, leaving many questions unanswered.

"On an Indigo flight and the flight doesn't have f*****g seats. We are waiting for them to bring in the b****y seats so we can sit. This for a flight that's already 90 minutes delayed. F*****g hell," Revs posted on X on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the complaint, IndiGo Airlines responded promptly, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"Hi, we deeply regret to note this. We request you to kindly share your PNR via DM so we may look into this further. -Team IndiGo," the airline replied.

