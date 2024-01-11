Ecuador’S Internal Conflict: 329 Detained For Terrorism, Five Killed

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ecuadorian Armed Forces detained 329 individuals for terrorist acts and neutralized five more during nationwide military operations.



This was in response to the declaration of an "internal armed conflict" due to escalating violence.



Jaime Vela, the institution's chief, announced these measures during a press conference with military and police authorities.



Vela initially assessed the actions taken to restore peace following the government's declaration.



This declaration was made in response to a series of violent incidents attributed to organized crime linked to drug trafficking.



As part of an executive decree, the Arm was instructed to neutralize 22 groups recognized by the government as "terrorists."







The military chief explained that the implementation of the decree led to a change in the rules of engagement.



This change allowed for the use of lethal force against the terrorist groups, given the internal armed conflict situation.



Results of these operations include the rescue of 41 kidnapped individuals and the recapture of 28 fugitive prisoners who had escaped from various prisons amidst Monday's riots and disturbances.



Furthermore, authorities seized 418 rounds of ammunition, 61 firearms of different calibers, 24 explosives, and 19 communication devices.



Additionally, they managed to recover 195 stolen vehicles and nine boats.



The report also outlined the unfortunate loss of two police officers, with one military personnel injured within the past 24 hours.

125 prison guards and 14 administrative staff members held captive

On a positive note, four kidnapped police officers were successfully liberated.



According to the State Prison Service, 125 prison guards and 14 administrative staff members continue to be held captive in five prisons.



This situation follows Monday's riot , which were protests against the transfer of inmates to other facilities.



Vela emphasized the ongoing efforts to secure the release of those affected by this situation.



Despite the pressure exerted by certain groups, they remained steadfast and committed to resolving the matter.

