Brazil’S Lula Backs South Africa In International Legal Move Against Israel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, supports South Africa's action against Israel at The Hague's International Court of Justice ICJ.
The case involves alleged war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip against Palestinians.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry declared that President Lula supports South Africa's request for the ICJ to direct Israel to cease possible genocide or related crimes, citing significant humanitarian law violations.
Lula announced this after meeting Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Alzeben in Brasília's Planalto Palace.
They reviewed the Gaza and West Bank situation following the Israel-Hamas conflict , which lasted over three months.
Brazil earlier condemned Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023.
Still, the statement highlighted that these do not excuse Israel's excessive and random violence against civilians.
An official note revealed over 23,000 deaths, 70% being women and children, and 7,000 missing.
More than 80% of the population suffered forced relocation, and essential systems like healthcare and food supply collapsed, indicating collective punishment.
Brazil's Lula Backs South Africa
President Lula also mentioned his direct involvement with global leaders to seek a ceasefire, release hostages held by Hamas, and create safe passages for civilians.
Finally, Brazil restated its support for a two-state resolution.
This calls for a sustainable Palestinian state next to Israel, with agreed and recognized borders encompassing Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem as the capital.
