Brazil’S Major Federal Job Exam

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Government announced the Unified National Public Service Exam (UNPSE) on January 10, 2024.



It's a significant move to fill 6,640 federal agency roles. The Ministry of Public Service Management and Innovation detailed this in the Official Federal Gazette .



Minister Esther Dweck highlighted the exam's goal to become a regular, potentially biennial, event.



This opportunity spans eight thematic areas. It caters to both secondary and higher education applicants.



Candidates can vie for multiple roles within the same theme with one application. The registration window is from January 19 to February 9.



The test date is May 5, with an expected 3 million applicants.



The exam will occur in 220 cities across Brazil . This extensive reach ensures that 94.6% of Brazilians are within 100 km of a test center.



The Cesgranrio Foundation will conduct the exam, which includes multiple-choice and essay questions.







Initial results are due on June 3, and final ones on July 30. Successful candidates will start appointments and training on August 5.



The exam covers Infrastructure, Technology, Environment, Employee Health, Education, Economics, Government, and Intermediate Education.



The MGI designed the UNPSE to rebuild the federal workforce and improve access to public service jobs.



This year's initiative marks a 47% increase in available positions compared to the previous administration.

Applications are online

The exam fee is R$ 60 for secondary and R$90 for higher education levels, with waivers for certain groups.



Additionally, the government plans to assist those struggling with online registration.



Candidates can apply for multiple positions but must prioritize their choices. Selection is based on exam performance.



The exam includes reserved spots for disabled, Black, and indigenous applicants.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Decree No. 11.880 clarifies that candidates not meeting the quota, despite passing, will be disqualified.



The UNPSE, inspired by the National High School Exam (Enem), aims for broad inclusivity and reach, like its model.

