(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Air Force recently ordered StormBreaker bombs from RTX Corporation, previously known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation.



These air-to-surface bombs, valued at about $400 million, are notable for their high precision.



They feature a unique triple guidance system designed to perform well in harsh weather and tough battlefield conditions.



Raytheon developed StormBreaker as an advancement of their Small Diameter Bomb series.



It's also known as SDB II and officially named GBU-53B by the Pentagon. The bomb is compact, combining radar, infrared imaging, and semi-active laser systems for guidance.



This trio allows for accurate targeting in difficult weather and on complex battlefields.







The StormBreaker weighs 208 pounds (94 kg), measures 70 inches (177 cm) in length, and has a 7-inch (17.7 cm) diameter.



Its range is impressive: 69 miles for stationary targets and 45 miles for moving ones. This capability enables it to hit targets from beyond anti-aircraft defenses.



Its small size allows fighter jets, like the F-15E, to carry up to 28 bombs, reducing the need for multiple missions.



Already integrated into the Air Force' F-15E Strike Eagle, the StormBreaker was deemed fit for operational use in 2020.



The Navy's F/A-18E/F is currently undergoing integration tests, with trials conducted last November.



Plans are in place to equip the F-16 and F-35 with this bomb. Raytheon completed 28 test launches last year.



StormBreaker also includes a Link 16 data link. This feature provides real-time target updates to pilots and ground controllers even after launch.



This addition enhances its effectiveness and adaptability in various combat scenarios.

Background

The StormBreaker bomb represents a shift towards precision and smart weaponry in modern warfare, reflecting the U.S.'s focus on maintaining its military superiority.



Its advanced features, like exceptional range and accuracy, set it apart in the global arms landscape.



This aligns with the U.S. strategy of staying ahead in technology amidst rising global tensions.



The bomb's compatibility with various aircraft highlights the U.S. military's adaptability and foresight.



Such advancements not only enhance combat tactics but also influence the global military balance, marking a significant shift in the nature of contemporary warfare.

MENAFN11012024007421016031ID1107709391