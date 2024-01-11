Emerging Trends In A.I.: CEO Insights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent Accenture survey shows CEOs are focusing on making artificial intelligence (AI) more human-like.



This trend aims to serve individuals and businesses better. The survey , conducted globally, involved 3,450 top executives across 21 industries and 20,000 consumers.



It took place between October and November 2023, spanning 20 countries.



The findings reveal that 31% of consumers get frustrated when technology fails to understand them accurately.







Among the notable results:







95% of leaders believe generative AI will force companies to upgrade their tech architecture.



93% agree that with fast tech advances, innovation with purpose is more important than ever.

92% say their company plans give them a competitive edge by using spatial computing.







Foundation: AI is becoming vital for future digital businesses. Companies are building data-driven enterprises.



Control: AI agents may run businesses in the future. Ensuring they stay controlled is crucial. These agents could greatly boost business productivity and innovation.

Metaverse: Spatial computing will change tech innovation and daily life. New apps will offer immersive experiences in digital or physical environments. Technologies like generative AI are making these developments quicker and more affordable.



The study identifies a major challenge: addressing concerns about privacy and the use of personal data. It also suggests updating biometric privacy standards.The report points out that companies and individuals might resist technology that reads and understands them too closely.It also stresses redefining neuroethics. This involves handling brain data and other biometrics that reveal people's thoughts and mental states.Until formal regulations are in place, winning public trust is crucial for companies.Emerging Trends in A.I.The study also highlights other AI trends: