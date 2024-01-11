Scratch Financial And Blue Rabbit Announce Innovative Payments Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Financial (Scratch), a fintech company that provides modern payment solutions for veterinary care, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Blue Rabbit, a leading veterinary online pharmacy. This strategic alliance will enable veterinary practices to utilize Scratch Checkout for Blue Rabbit's online payment processing and integrated reporting suite to help streamline flow of funds, reduce transaction costs and to enable unmatched operational efficiency.

The partnership between Blue Rabbit and Scratch brings substantial benefits to veterinarians and their clients including:

Streamlined Payment Processing : A faster, more secure payments experience when clients purchase pet medications, diets, and supplements through their veterinarian's online pharmacy platform powered by Blue Rabbit. Veterinary practices using Blue Rabbit can spend less time on accounting-related tasks and reduce transaction-related expenses.

Enhanced Data and Analytics: With integrated payments data from Scratch and access to real-time, comprehensive analytics, Blue Rabbit can increase operational efficiency for their customers and enable timely month-end reconciliation.



Enhanced Payment Options : Clients will enjoy extensive payment options, making it easier to afford essential medications and treatments for their beloved pets and horses.

Exceptional Customer Support : Blue Rabbit and Scratch share a commitment to outstanding customer service. This partnership ensures that clients have access to top-tier support when they need it most.

Ben Shaw, President of Blue Rabbit, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "Scratch is an excellent payment solutions partner for Blue Rabbit that enables significant advantages to our veterinary partners. Our team is committed to providing veterinarians with best-in-class technology to improve health and financial outcomes within their hospitals; this partnership advances that cause with a partner who shares our dedication to customer care and the veterinary industry."

Scratch's CEO, John Keatley added, "We are excited to work with Blue Rabbit, a company that shares our commitment to the veterinarian and to increasing accessibility to animal wellness. Together, we'll transform the way pet and horse owners work with their veterinarians to access vital medications for their animals."

This partnership signifies a significant step forward in the world of animal health, creating an ecosystem that prioritizes seamless, PIMS-connected solutions for veterinarians, and convenient, world-class commerce for pet and horse owners.

For more information, please visit Blue Rabbit at



or Scratch at

.



About Scratch Financial: Scratch ( ) is a cutting-edge fintech company specializing in payment solutions for veterinary care. With innovative technology and a commitment to seamless payments, Scratch has become a trusted partner for pet parents and veterinarians, making access to essential veterinary services easier and more convenient.

About Blue Rabbit:

Blue Rabbit ( ), a division of Wedgewood Pharmacy, provides veterinarians with modern, integrated, and affordable online pharmacy and home delivery solutions to achieve an outstanding client experience, improved medication compliance and streamlined workflow. Wedgewood ( ) is the nation's largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medications and clinical pharmacy services. Together, Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood are dedicated to serving more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and one million animals annually.

SOURCE Scratch Financial Inc.