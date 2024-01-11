PRIVACY ALERT: Fallon Ambulance Service Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Over 900,000 Patient Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal and health information of 911,757 patients by Fallon Ambulance, a Boston-based medical transportation company.

Although Fallon ceased operations in 2022, it maintained an archived copy of its emergency patients' data on the computer systems for its parent company, Transformative Healthcare. According to the company, an unauthorized party gained access to Fallon's data storage archive between February 17 and April 22, 2023. During that time, the hackers copied the private financial and medical records of Fallon's patients.

In late April 2023, a cybercriminal ransomware group known as Alphv/BlackCat claimed credit for the data breach and boasted that it had stolen over a terabyte of data, including medical reports, paramedics reports, and sensitive patient records.

The company recently informed patients that the following personal and health information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and medical information (including COVID-19 testing and vaccination records). The breach may have also impacted employees' private records and applications for employment.

Although the breach occurred over ten months ago (and the ransomware group claimed credit for it over eight months ago), Fallon only began notifying impacted patients on or around December 27, 2023, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Fallon's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or were a patient of Fallon Ambulance Services



