City Wide Facility Solutions Of Kansas City Promotes Rob Ellis To President To Support Its Growth

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions of Kansas City, Kansas' leading management company in the building maintenance industry, announced the promotion of Rob Ellis to President as it aims to become a $125M company by the end of 2026.

"I originally joined City Wide in a support role and have been blessed to be able to lead and grow alongside an organization whose Mission and Vision are closely aligned to my values," said Ellis. "Even after 22 years of being at City Wide, we've just begun to scratch the surface of our potential to grow and impact the Kansas City community, which is an inspiring endeavor for me."

Ellis joined City Wide of Kansas City in 2001 as a Facility Solutions Manager, an operations role managing client accounts, and worked his way up through the organization to become Chief Operations Officer before his promotion to President. During his tenure, the Kansas City and partner locations have grown from $22 million to $80 million in revenue. Additionally, Ellis and his teams manage facility services for 50 million square feet on a nightly basis.

"Rob joined City Wide right before we began to franchise and when he moved into a leadership role, he was able to help grow the Kansas City location so we could use that as a model for our franchise locations," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise. "Since then, we've grown organically as well as through acquisitions. Throughout, Rob continues to play a key role in helping guide our teams and build positive relationships with our independent contractors and clients."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions in its home Kansas City market and nearly 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. By uniquely representing the client, professional management teams serve as a single-source solution by managing dozens of interior and exterior services through independent contractors. City Wide simplifies the janitorial, disinfecting and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving them time, solving their problems and reducing stress typically associated with facility management.

