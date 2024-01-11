Labatt Debuts Buffalo Sabres Retro Black And Red Jersey Cans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Limited-Edition Labatt Blue and Blue Light Cans

Feature Nostalgic "Goathead" Design

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves, hockey fans! Labatt is taking an icy trip back to the late 90's with retro cans during the hockey season. This year, as a proud partner of the Buffalo Sabres, Labatt is highlighting the fan-favorite, black and red throwback "Goathead" Sabres jersey! These limited-edition cans are available in both Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light.

Labatt debuts retro Buffalo Sabres jersey cans, available now.

"I watched Peca and Hasek completely dominate the ice in these jerseys," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA. "Sabres fans love that energy, and they loved that era on the ice. We know these nostalgic jersey cans, along with the return of the iconic black and red jerseys, will put that energy in the fans hands this season."

As a nod to the primary black and red jerseys from the late 1990's to early 2000's, the cans feature the iconic Sabres "Goathead" on the front and back of the cans.

The Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light Buffalo Sabres Jersey Cans are available now throughout the Buffalo region in 18 packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as 24-ounce cans.

About

Labatt USA

Proudly

headquartered

in

Buffalo, New

York,

Labatt

USA

has

imported

Labatt Blue

and

Labatt Blue

Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light are America's top-selling Canadian beers. With a clean, refreshing taste, light color, slight hop aroma, good balance, fruity character and a slightly sweet taste, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsener in the Great Lakes region.

First

brewed

in

Canada in

1847,

Labatt continues

to

carry on

the

tradition

and

heritage of

the

great outdoors. Labatt USA is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to:

Connect

with

Labatt

on

Facebook,

Twitter,

and

Instagram.

Always enjoy responsibly

