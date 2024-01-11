152 Libraries Exceed One Million Checkouts Of Digital Content In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Libraries in seven countries, 41 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces reached milestone, including 23 libraries for the first time
Librarians investing in digital collections for the past year delivered new levels of service to all readers in their communities. In 2023, a record number 152
library systems and consortia in seven countries, from 41 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces each loaned more than one million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines for readers of all ages and interests. Readers benefited from libraries' partnership with OverDrive as well as the increased adoption and use of Libby , the award-winning library reading app. The 152 public libraries are the highest performing of 22,000 in the OverDrive network, and are based in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Germany.
For the second year in a row, Los Angeles Public Library topped the global list achieving a new record of serving readers with more than 12 million digital titles circulated. MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary in Minnesota remains the highest circulating consortium. Houston Public Library in Texas experienced the highest year-over-year circulation growth (+57%), while Öffntlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB) (Berlin, Germany) held the strongest growth for a library outside North America (+46%) for the third consecutive year.
In 2023, a record number 152 library systems each loaned more than one million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines.
23 library systems joined the million+ circulation status for the first time in 2023. These include Fresno County Public Library (CA), Christchurch City Libraries (New Zealand), Kent County Council (United Kingdom) and Vancouver Island Regional Library (Canada), among others. In addition, students from four K-12 school systems in 2023 accessed more than one million digital books with Sora , OverDrive's student reading platform.
The complete list of million+ circulation libraries can be found here . The top circulating digital ebooks, audiobooks and magazines can be found here .
Top 10 library systems circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2023: Los Angeles Public Library Toronto Public Library King County Library System (WA) National Library Board Singapore Harris County Public Library (TX) New York Public Library Multnomah County Library (OR) Seattle Public Library
San Diego County Library
Mid-Continent Public Library (MO)
Top 5 consortia circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2023: MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary (MN) The Ohio Digital Library Wisconsin Public Library Consortium Tennessee READS Indiana Digital Library
Top digital-circulating library system by country in 2023:
|
1.
United States:
|
Los Angeles Public Library
|
2.
Canada:
|
Toronto Public Library
|
3.
Australia:
|
South Australian Public Library Network
|
4.
New Zealand:
|
Auckland Libraries
|
5.
United Kingdom:
|
The Libraries Consortium
|
6.
Germany:
|
Öffntlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB)
|
7.
Singapore:
|
National Library Board Singapore
23 library systems for the first time achieving million+ digital book circulation:
|
Fresno County Public Library (CA) Marmot Library Network (CO) Library Connection, Inc. (CT) Alachua County Library District (FL) Fulton County Library System (GA) Media On Demand (IL) Lexington Public Library (KY) SAILS Library Network (MA) St. Charles City-County Library District
(MO) Omaha Public Library (NE) Christchurch City Libraries (New
Zealand) Kent County Council (United Kingdom) Johnson County Library and Olathe
Public Library (KS)
|
Monroe County Library System (NY) Chester County Library System (PA) Arlington Public Library (VA) Alameda County Library (CA) Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du
Québec (Canada) Virtual Library of Wyoming Charleston County Public Library
System (SC) Vancouver Island Regional Library
(Canada) Surrey Libraries (Canada) Greater Victoria Public Library (Canada)
About OverDrive
OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 92,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, video and other content. OverDrive's commitment to empower every library and school includes expanding access for all, tireless industry advocacy and consistently innovating. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby
library reading app, the Sora
student reading platform,
Kanopy , the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks , which
offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is in Cleveland, Ohio USA.
