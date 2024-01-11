152 Libraries Exceed One Million Checkouts Of Digital Content In 2023

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Librarians investing in digital collections for the past year delivered new levels of service to all readers in their communities. In 2023, a record number 152

library systems and consortia in seven countries, from 41 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces each loaned more than one million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines for readers of all ages and interests. Readers benefited from libraries' partnership with OverDrive as well as the increased adoption and use of Libby , the award-winning library reading app. The 152 public libraries are the highest performing of 22,000 in the OverDrive network, and are based in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Germany.



For the second year in a row, Los Angeles Public Library topped the global list achieving a new record of serving readers with more than 12 million digital titles circulated. MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary in Minnesota remains the highest circulating consortium. Houston Public Library in Texas experienced the highest year-over-year circulation growth (+57%), while Öffntlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB) (Berlin, Germany) held the strongest growth for a library outside North America (+46%) for the third consecutive year.

23 library systems joined the million+ circulation status for the first time in 2023. These include Fresno County Public Library (CA), Christchurch City Libraries (New Zealand), Kent County Council (United Kingdom) and Vancouver Island Regional Library (Canada), among others. In addition, students from four K-12 school systems in 2023 accessed more than one million digital books with Sora , OverDrive's student reading platform.

The complete list of million+ circulation libraries can be found here . The top circulating digital ebooks, audiobooks and magazines can be found here .

