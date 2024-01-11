Global Finance Meets Gaming: Ibanera, US Fintech Leader, Unveils Tailored Solutions For International Gaming Enterprises.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

The premier digital bank sets its sights for an expansion into Europe, LATAM, APAC & the Middle East

Miami, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibanera, an American online fintech company, announces its strategic expansion into the gaming industries of Europe, LATAM, the Middle East, and APAC, aiming to meet the distinctive demands of the evolving global gaming landscape.

The gaming market, encompassing nearly 3 billion gamers globally, and over $400 billion in revenue generated in 2023. In response to this exponential growth, Ibanera is pioneering an approach tailored to international gaming Intellectual Property (IP), acknowledging the unique financial needs that game makers and publishers encounter in diverse regions.



Notably, the absence of a bank specifically dedicated to curating services for games with international IP has posed challenges for the gaming industry. Fintech companies and banks, while integral to the financial ecosystem, have often fallen short in meeting the multifaceted requirements of game makers and publishers, hindering their capacity to fully leverage financial tools posing a massively unaddressed gap in the market.



In contrast to the prevailing landscape, Ibanera is positioned as a transformative force in this sector. The company not only fills a critical void but does so with an unwavering emphasis on compliance. Ibanera has strategically partnered with industry leaders such as Ciphertrace, Fireblocks, and FIS Worldpay, ensuring full compliance and licensing in key regions including Europe, the US, Singapore, and numerous others.



"Embarking on this global expansion is not just a move for Ibanera; it's a strategic leap into the heart of international gaming. Our commitment is clear: to pioneer tailored financial services that resonate with the diverse nuances of the gaming markets in Europe, LATAM, the Middle East, and APAC. As we unfold this exciting chapter, our focus remains unwavering – delivering financial solutions that transcend borders and speak the language of the dynamic global gaming community,” said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera.



With its global reach, compliance-centric functionalities, and an extensive suite of products and services, Ibanera is poised to usher in a new era for the gaming industry. The company is ready to onboard the next generation of gamers worldwide, providing them with unprecedented financial solutions and empowering game makers and publishers to navigate the intricate financial landscape of the international gaming sphere.



Ibanera is a digital banking platform, specializing in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, merchant services and Web3 payments. Ibanera is a complete platform embedded with banking, payments, Web3 interoperability and compliance to lead the digital economy. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera is positioned as a proven competitive fintech leader with a global footprint.





