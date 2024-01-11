(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dermatology devices market size is anticipated to grow from USD 13.56 Billion in 2022 to USD 42.51 Billion in 10 years. The market ought to witness a positive growth rate owing to growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures. The regional market players engage in various market strategies such as product innovation, product differentiation, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances to maintain their competitive edge.

Newark, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global dermatology devices market will grow from USD 13.56 Billion in 2022 to USD 42.51 Billion by 2032. The field of dermatology has been changing rapidly due to the rise of telеmеdicinе. Skin problems are monitored in dermatology, and dermatologic consultations are conducted remotely via digital communication tools. Telemedicine devices for dermatology could incorporate AI-powered diagnostic tools to support distant evaluations, secure online communication platforms, and high-resolution cameras to capture detailed images. Aesthetic and cosmetic dermatology also makes use of dermatology equipment. Fractional lasers, radiofrequency devices, and ultrasound technologies are used for non-surgical facelifts, wrinkle reduction, and skin rejuvenation. Dermatologists may treat the cosmetic concerns of their patients with minimal downtime and hazards compared to invasive treatments thanks to these aesthetic equipment's.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at:



Key Insight of the Dermatology Devices Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global dermatology devices market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. In the global dermatology device market, Asia Pacific is expanding quickly and gaining a substantial market share. The region's popularity is attributable to various factors, including a growing middle class, increasing health awareness, and a diverse and large population. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the nations that significantly influence the Asia-Pacific dermatological device market. Dermatology equipment is in high demand in the region due to the high prevalence of skin problems, including conditions brought on by infectious infections, environmental factors, and genetic predispositions. Diagnostic tools, such as dеrmatoscopеs and imaging systems, are essential for the early diagnosis and treatment of skin disorders throughout Asia Pacific region. The growing emphasis on skin healthcare in the region is driving the adoption of dermatological devices.



The diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The product segment includes treatment devices and diagnostic devices. The diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With a sizable market share, diagnostic devices are critical in the global dermatology devices industry. These tools are intended to help medical practitioners correctly identify and evaluate a range of skin illnesses, from basic dermatology to more complicated diseases like skin cancer. Various technologies are available in the diagnostic device market, supporting thorough skin health assessment.



The skin rejuvenation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, skin rejuvenation and others. The skin rejuvenation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within the global dermatology devices market, skin rejuvenation devices safeguard the aesthetic and cosmetic dermatology segments. The market share of skin rejuvenation devices indicates the need for non-invasive and minimally invasive methods to tackle issues associated with ageing. Devices that use light and laser therapy are essential for skin rejuvenation because they may treat issues including wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven skin tone. Non-ablative, fractional, and IPL machines facilitate skin tightening and collagen remodelling. The growing acceptance of non-surgical cosmetic procedures impacts the global market for skin rejuvenation devices that use less and lighter therapies.



The specialty dermatological clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is bifurcated into hospitals & specialty dermatology clinics. The specialty dermatology clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Specialty dermatology clinics, which provide targeted and specialized care solely for skin health, account for a sizable portion of the global dermatology services market. These clinics treat many skin diseases and are often run by dermatologists with high medical expertise. Comprehensive dermatological services, including diagnosis, treatment, and intensive care, are offered by specialty dermatology clinics. The clinics are equipped with various dermatology technologies designed to meet patients' specific requirements regarding advanced skin treatments. Clinic dermatologists use equipment for advanced aesthetic treatments, minimally invasive procedures, and condition diagnosis.



Recent Developments:



. In November 2021: The DELTA 30 and DELTAone dermatoscopes launched by HEINE feature fully optimized achromatic optical systems that provide crystal-clear images. These systems are designed to capture high-quality images of the skin with precise colour representation, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. The achromatic optical system in these dermatoscopes is optimized to minimize chromatic aberration, which can cause distortion and blurring of the skin images. This results in crisp, clear images that are easy to interpret, even for subtle skin features and conditions.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Prevalence of Skin Disorders



The global rise in skin disorders is a major factor behind the growth of the dermatological device market. Globally, the prevalence of skin ailments is rising, ranging from simple dermatitis to more complicated diseases like psoriasis and melanoma. Due to the rising frequency of skin disorders, the demand for dermatology devices is driven by the increasing need for enhanced diagnosis and treatment methodologies. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a notable incidence of skin illnesses, underscoring the necessity for dermatological interventions that are both accessible and productive, consequently driving the market's expansion.



Restraint: Dermatological Procedure Complications



The last two years have seen an increase in the popularity of dermatology. The demand for cosmetic treatments has increased due to the introduction of technologically improved products and the growth in physicians and surgeons providing safe and effective dermatology treatments. Procedures in dermatology carry some risks. Techniques for aesthetics come with risks and problems. Among the risks is that the skin can get lighter or darker after less hair removal. These modifications might persist. Sun-loving individuals with darker skin tones are more susceptible to skin whitening. Redness, swelling, and soreness are possible effects of less hair removal. Usually, symptoms go away after a few hours. Organ damage, infections, and difficulties with anaesthesia can all result from anaesthesia treatments. Red light therapy is thought to be risk-free. Blisters and burns may be caused by red light therapy. This factor is restraining the market growth and development.



Opportunity: Technological Advancements



One key factor driving the market expansion for dermatological devices is technological innovation. The discipline of dermatology has undergone a revolution thanks to advances in diagnostic and therapeutic technology, which have given medical practitioners access to advanced instructions for accurate diagnosis and successful treatment. Modern tools like dеrmatoscopеs, lasers, and imaging systems have improved the precision and efficacy of dermatological operations. This has created a positive feedback loop in which market demand drives technological advancement, spurring more innovation in the field. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



For Report Purchase Enquiry:



Some of the major players operating in the dermatology devices market are:



. Alma Lasers GmbH

. Cynosure, Inc.

. Solta Medical, Inc.

. Cutera, Inc.

. Syneron Medical Ltd.

. Canfield Scientific, Inc.

. 3Gen

. Aesthetic Group

. Ambicare Health

. Image Derm, Inc.

. Lumenis, Ltd.

. Bausch Health Companies Inc

. Bruker Corporation



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product:



. Diagnostic Devices

. Treatment Devices

By Application:



. Skin Cancer

. Acne

. Psoriasis

. Skin Rejuvenation

. Others

By End-user:



. Hospitals

. Specialty Dermatology Clinics

By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: