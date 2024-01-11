Apollo And Athene Announce Partnership With Top-Ranked PGA TOUR Golfer Patrick Cantlay

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a new partnership with top-ranked PGA TOUR golfer Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay will serve as the first brand partner for Apollo, Athene and its ecosystem, as the firm looks to deliver its asset management and retirement services to a full spectrum of clients.







“We are thrilled to partner with Patrick as he embarks on what we expect to be another successful season on the PGA TOUR,” said Apollo Co-President Jim Zelter.“His relentless pursuit of excellence, commitment to his craft and rigorous approach to the game aligns with our approach to investing. We look forward to supporting Patrick as he builds on his illustrious career and achieves new heights.”

Cantlay said,“As a leader and innovator in financial services, Apollo is well known for its high-performance culture and mission to deliver sophisticated solutions to institutions, companies and individuals around the world. The firm shares my focus on constant improvement and passion for learning, and I am confident that we will succeed together, both on and off the course.”

Starting the season ranked fifth in the Official World Golf Rankings, Cantlay is an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR and was a member of the victorious US Ryder Cup (2020) and Presidents Cup (2019 and 2022) teams. His career highlights include winning the 2021 FedEx Cup Championship after back-to-back playoff wins at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship. That same season, Patrick earned PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors. In 2022, Patrick successfully retained his BMW Championship title – the first defense of a playoff event in PGA TOUR history – en route to another multi-win season. Before turning professional, Cantlay enjoyed a prolific amateur career at UCLA, including a record 54 consecutive weeks as number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

In 2019, Cantlay launched The Patrick Cantlay Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization focused on growing the game of junior golf as well as assisting and advocating on behalf of first responders.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $631 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit .

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with $270 billion of total assets as of September 30, 2023, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit .

