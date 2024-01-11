               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Michelin : Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Of The Number Of Shares Making Up The Company’S Capital


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, January 11th, 2024

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 357,478,193

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company's capital

(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights

2023/12/31
714,958,226
Number of theoretical voting rights: 990,275,053

Number of voting rights: 990,274,892*

* Considering 161 treasury shares

​Investor Relations
​Guillaume Jullienne
​Pierre Hassaïri
​Flavien Huet
Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
Individual Shareholders Relations

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Floc'hlay
Elisabete Antunes
DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website .

