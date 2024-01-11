Mantech Wins $500 Million Department Of Justice Contract For High-End Engineering And Enterprise IT Services Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI, cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, is one of the winners of a ten-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with the Department of Justice (DOJ) valued at nearly $500 million.

Under this BPA ManTech will provide high-tech, high-end engineering services and support that include network engineering and management, cybersecurity, application services, service desk, deskside support, special operations/special projects as well as other related solutions. The BPA can be used by any DOJ component to meet their needs for advanced enterprise IT services.

“ManTech will leverage its expertise in providing transformative high-tech, high-end capabilities spanning enterprise IT services, cybersecurity, AI and more to help DOJ achieve service delivery excellence for its many users,” said Stephen Deitz, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech's Federal Civilian Sector.“We are proud to expand our support of DOJ, whose vital missions include federal law enforcement to drug enforcement, civil rights, environmental and natural resources and national security.”

About the DOJ Service Desk and Incidental IT Support Services BPA

The DOJ Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is positioned within DOJ's Justice Management Division (JMD) and is responsible for supporting the successful execution of DOJ Component missions and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of DOJ processes through world class information technology (IT). This BPA supports OCIO Service Delivery Staff's procurement of IT services necessary to support JMD and DOJ components and includes enterprise-level service desk support for DOJ's mission requirements and operational objectives.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at .

