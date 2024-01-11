               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cellebrite Announces Participation In The 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference


1/11/2024 8:17:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Relevant details include:

Date: January 18, 2024
Conference: Needham & Co. 26th Annual Growth Conference
Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Format Fireside Chat
Event URL:
Cellebrite Executives:
 Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at , , or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
...
+1 --


