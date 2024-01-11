Syntiant Adds Radar To Edge AI Software Solutions For Computer Vision Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Feature Demoed at CES 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in edge AI deployment, today announced the addition of radar as a supported sensor-type to its lineup of customizable deep learning models for machine vision applications.



This new capability broadens the range of use cases leveraging image detection, tracking and classification of events and objects utilizing Syntiant's edge AI algorithms, which are increasingly under deployment across a spectrum of consumer and commercial devices, including security and IP cameras, 360/VR cameras, video doorbells, vehicles and other areas.

“The addition of radar continues to enhance our off-the-shelf machine learning models, while increasing reliability and accuracy of visual applications,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant.“We look forward to showcasing this new feature at CES and highlighting our expanding suite of turnkey offerings for our diverse range of customers.”

Syntiant's deep learning models are now utilizing radar-based sensors for fall detection, an application the company first proved and defined with optical sensors. Radar provides several key advantages over traditional optical sensors, including consistent performance under any lighting condition and enhanced security and privacy.

“Syntiant's new radar-based capabilities are exciting because they enable a broad range of high value in-home applications where privacy is key,” said IC Lin, senior associate vice president at Tawain-based Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers.

Syntiant's field-proven, highly accurate computer vision models solve critical problems directly on compute-constrained embedded devices, interpreting the visual world with the highest accuracy and lowest latency, supporting a broad range of applications in smart homes, personal devices, vehicles and factories, among other use cases.

CES 2024

Syntiant will be demonstrating its end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on vision, audio and sensing applications at the Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites from January 9-12. Visit or contact ... to schedule a demo of the company's technology being deployed in smart homes, teleconferencing solutions and event detection devices, among other use cases.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company's purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant's advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world's leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft's M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

