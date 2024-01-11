Dionne Warwick And Frankie Beverly Receiving Accolades At Upcoming Urban One Honors Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grammy/Kennedy Center Honoree, Dionne Warwick

Legendary Hit Maker, Frankie Beverly

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Double XXposure Media Relations congratulates music legends and clients, Dionne Warwick and Frankie Beverly, for being saluted with awards at the upcoming Urban One Honors: Best In Black event, being held at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA. The live taping of Urban One Honors will take place on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 with the broadcast of the event scheduled for TV-One on Sunday, February 25th, 2024, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. Check local listings in your area for channel selection.Grammy winner/Kennedy Center Honoree Dionne Warwick will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Legendary hit maker Frankie Beverly will receive the Living Legend Award.According to Michelle Rice, president of TV One and CLEO TV , she states that this election of honorees is a recognition of their profound impact on both music and culture, spanning generations.“From chart-topping award-winning hits, social relevancy and influence to cultural impact, these iconic artists have not only shaped the musical landscape but have also contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of our society. Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music, and we are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year's Urban One Honors: Best In Black,”ABOUT DIONNE WARWICKSix-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick recently became a Kennedy Center Honoree in December 2023. The New Jersey native known for hits“Walk On By”,“Do You Know The Way To San Jose?” as well as the chart topping smashes“Then Came You” and“That's What Friends Are For” is recognized for her philanthropy in AIDS research (supporting for years the American Federation for AIDS Research, a/k/a AMFAR). A strong supporter of education, the school Ms. Warwick attended during her childhood is now the Dionne Warwick Institute, located in East Orange NJ.ABOUT FRANKIE BEVERLYPhiladelphia native Frankie Beverly has enjoyed success as the founder/leader of the band Maze for decades – this after leading groups such as the Butlers and Raw Soul (going back over 50 years!) Mr. Beverly gave us classics such as“Joy & Pain,”“Happy Feelin's,”“We Are One” and the longtime family reunion anthem,“Before I Let Go” – which was recently remade by the iconic Beyonce. During his career, Mr. Beverly earned nine certified gold album awards. Currently, Frankie Beverly & Maze have embarked on their I Wanna Thank You Concert Tour, making live appearances across the country in 2024.For inquiries, contact Double XXposure – ...

