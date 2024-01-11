ROSINBOMB LEADER IN EXTRACTION PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES REVOLOUTIONARY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH IN MAJOR MAINSTREAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rosinbomb (OTCBB:ROSN)

SILVER SPRINGS, NV, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer of the highly acclaimed and patented ROSINBOMB line of products and technologies are pleased to announce the launch of the Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer with Honeycomb rack array.“The Nature Fresh Product Line represents a paradigm shift in freeze drying technology. Our innovative freeze dryer is not just a leap ahead, it's a boundless stride into efficiency and productivity” stated Rosinbomb President and Founder Ryan Mayer.At the heart of Rosinbomb's breakthrough design lies a proprietary rack system that defies convention. The HoneycombTM Rack Array doubles the usable shelf space within the cabinet as compared to products currently on the market. This results in 50 percent more output per cycle and significant reduction in physical footprint.The Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer boasts a revolutionary and proprietary fan system that orchestrates a gentle, yet effective airflow throughout the chamber. All but eliminating product loss due to uneven temperature ranges.“Our goal from the inception of this company has always been to provide products that are highly engineered, simple to operate and contribute to the overall health and wellness of our customers. We could not be more pleased that we have the opportunity now to provide that to a much larger audience” Ryan added.The Nature Fresh Product line consist of three products. The Pro (6 rack) scheduled for Q2 2024 The Pro Max (8 Rack) Q3 2024 and The Mini (4 Rack) Q4 2024.The Pro has a preliminary MSRP of $3499 making it one of the most affordable and efficient freeze dryers in its category on the market.More information about this revolutionary new product can be found here: rosinbombROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets such as Forbes and Tech expert website EngadgetTo view the complete line of Rosinbomb products please visit .#rosinbombAbout ROSINBOMBRosinbomb (OTC:ROSN), has over seven years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMBTM products for processing essential organic juices, oils and botanicals. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB has always prided itself in its mission to deliver products that create safe, healthy organics. All our technologies and products are have issued and pending patents in their field of use Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.Media Contact:... ...

