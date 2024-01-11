Telinta Wins Award For Hosted Voip Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alex Ferdman, CEO of TelintaSPRINGFIELD, NJ, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based softswitch and billing solutions for VoIP service providers, today announced that it has been named as one of the world's top providers of hosted solutions for VoIP service providers. The award comes from Enterprise Networking Magazine, who received nominations from the industry and its readers to recognize Telinta.The award honors Telinta“for providing seamless and personalized experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.” Telinta provides a robust portfolio of cloud-based white label softswitch and billing solutions, enabling VoIP service providers around the world to offer Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, Unified Communications (UCaaS), VoIP calling via brandable Mobile and Desktop Softphones, WebRTC, Remote Work Solutions, and other popular services.“We are grateful for the opportunity to enable ITSPs and their resellers to participate in the fast-growing VoIP marketplace,” said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta.“Our hosted solutions, training, and support are truly unique in the industry and we are happy to be recognized as a leader.”This award joins a long history of Telinta's industry recognition , with prestigious awards in 2015, 2016, and again in 2021. These honors recognize Telinta's innovative technological advancements, competitive differentiation, and excellence in addressing market needs.Telinta's cloud-based TeliCore (tm) platform integrates switching, billing and customer management to offer world-class brandable solutions for VoIP service providers. Telinta leads the industry in providing its customers with comprehensive training and 24×7 live technical support.About TelintaFounded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta's full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, Business and Residential VoIP, Calling Card, Pinless, Mobile and Desktop VoIP, and other hosted solutions. Please visit us at for more information.# # #

