Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions Announces The Curl Tour 2024

Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions

A road show dedicated to providing training, education and certification for textured, hand-tied hair extension installation methods.

- Jennifer Janisch CHICAGO, IL , USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions has announced The Curl Tour 2024 , a groundbreaking endeavor dedicated to providing training, education and certification for textured, hand-tied hair extension installation methods. This innovative road show is setting new standards in education and certification for the salon industry.Led by a team of industry experts and featuring world-renowned stylist, salon owner and founder of Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions, Jennifer Janisch, the Curl Tour 2024 kicks off in February in Coral Springs, FL and continues through Gulfport, MS and Atlanta, GA. Participants can expect two different certification courses: 1) Adored Signature Install Methods which focuses on how to install hand-tied hair extensions as well as building and growing a successful extension business, and 2) Blueprint to an Adored Signature Curly Install which provides guidance on hair texture selection, coloring, cutting, blending, styling and more.“When it comes to hand-tied hair extensions, there is no one-size fits all approach. Our tour is designed to provide a deep understanding of installation skills to reduce the risk of hair damage and provide stylists the methods and business tools to set them up for success” states Janisch.“The mission of The Curl Tour is to empower hairstylists with the expertise and the confidence to excel in textured and curly extensions – areas that can be an intimidating part of the field.”The Curl Tour 2024 invites all hairstylists and salon owners to embark on this transformative educational tour, developing new skills in the artistry of hand-tied hair extension installation.For more information, schedule and ticketing details, visit: AdoredHairExtensions/Curl-Tour-2024About Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair ExtensionsIndulge in pure curls. Adored's premium hand-tied hair extension product line is where luxury meets integrity. Delivering the first naturally curly hand-tied hair to the U.S. market, and the first to provide training in textured hair extensions, Adored showcases the epitome of quality and provides ethically sourced, Indian Temple Remy hand-tied hair extensions.Crafted with precision and a commitment to excellence, our hand-tied extensions are designed to seamlessly blend with natural hair, delivering a flawless, undetectable look. Join Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions in a journey of authenticity, sophistication, and unparalleled beauty. For more information, visit .

